Jalin Turner stops Bobby Green with vicious first round KO, referee blasted for stoppage – UFC Austin Highlights

Short-notice replacement, Jalin Turner has snapped his two-fight losing skid tonight in the co-main event of UFC Austin tonight in Texas, laying waste to fan-favorite striker, Bobby Green with a first round KO — with commentators and pundits alike voicing their concern with a controversial stoppage from referee, Kerry Hatley.

Turner, who replaced would-be common-foe, Dan Hooker in tonight’s short-notice lightweight clash with Green at UFC Austin, managed to turned in a dominant first round win over the San Bernardino native, crushing him on the feet with a slew of strikes.

Handing Green his first loss in three fights following back-to-back stoppage triumphs over both former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and highly-touted prospect, Grant Dawson earlier this year.

Clipping Green with a right hand which drew a wobble from the Californian, Turner, who immediately pounced and landed a slew of further follow-up strikes, eventually rendered the former unconscious with a barrage of ground strikes, with referee, Hatley receiving some warranted flak for his untimely stoppage of the action.

Below, catch the highlights from Jalin Turner’s first round KO win over Bobby Green