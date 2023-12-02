Jalin Turner stops Bobby Green with vicious first round KO, referee blasted for stoppage – UFC Austin Highlights
Short-notice replacement, Jalin Turner has snapped his two-fight losing skid tonight in the co-main event of UFC Austin tonight in Texas, laying waste to fan-favorite striker, Bobby Green with a first round KO — with commentators and pundits alike voicing their concern with a controversial stoppage from referee, Kerry Hatley.
Turner, who replaced would-be common-foe, Dan Hooker in tonight’s short-notice lightweight clash with Green at UFC Austin, managed to turned in a dominant first round win over the San Bernardino native, crushing him on the feet with a slew of strikes.
Handing Green his first loss in three fights following back-to-back stoppage triumphs over both former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and highly-touted prospect, Grant Dawson earlier this year.
Clipping Green with a right hand which drew a wobble from the Californian, Turner, who immediately pounced and landed a slew of further follow-up strikes, eventually rendered the former unconscious with a barrage of ground strikes, with referee, Hatley receiving some warranted flak for his untimely stoppage of the action.