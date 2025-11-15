Bo Nickal Bounces Back with Brutal Head Kick KO – UFC 322 Highlights

Bo Nickal delivered a head kick KO for the ages against BJJ standout Rodolfo Vieira in the UFC 322 featured prelim.

Nickal got off to a quick start, immediately wrapping up Vieira and taking the Brazilian off his feet before sending him crashing back to the canvas. Nickal immediately went on the attack, unleashing a series of strikes near the fence, but Vieira cleverly covered up, mitigating any potential damage.

Nickal also landed a slicing elbow during a mid-round exchange, busting Vieira open near his left eye.

After a relatively quiet round from Vieira in the first, he came out swinging in the second, landing a few right hands. Nickal came right back, connecting with a nice combination followed by a stiff jab that caught Vieira on the nose. After a couple of minutes of getting busted up by Nickal’s jab, Vieira shot in for a takedown, pressing the former Nittany Lion against the fence.

It didn’t take long for Nickal to fend off the takedown attempt and circle away. By the end of the second stanza, Vieira was 0-6 on takedown attempts and likely down 2-0 on the scorecards.

With Nickal seemingly minutes away from a big bounce-back victory, the former NCAA national champion delivered a thunderous head kick that connected clean and immediately rendered Vieira unconscious.

Official Result: Bo Nickal def. Rodolfo Vieira via KO (head kick) at 2:24 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322: