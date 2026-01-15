Bo Nickal Reveals Colby Covington Declined Wrestling Match: “He Knows I’d embarrass him”

Bo Nickal does not see Colby Covington taking him on in a wrestling contest any time soon, despite their recent war of words. Covington competed under the Real American Freestyle banner recently and bested former UFC champ Luke Rockhold but his rivalry with Bo Nickal overtook many headlines.

The former UFC interim welterweight champ tore into Nickal, at a pre-event press conference, with the UFC middleweight positioned to compete against Yoel Romero at RAF 05. That was until a Romero weight miss scrapped the planned contest. When touching on this Covignton beef onThe Arel Helwani Show and what that all could look like going forward, Bo Nickal said,

“I asked for either of those guys before. I said I would have a match with either of them and they both said no. When everything happened with Yoel not making weight, I said I’ll wrestle Colby and I’ll give him my entire purse to take the match. I’ll do it for free and I’ll give him my whole purse, which he obviously knows how bad I’d embarrass him and it’s not worth it for him.” “I don’t think he would ever in a million years wrestle me. So I think we do it in the UFC in June and I can just absolutely rip that guy apart and send him packing and end his career. I don’t think he gets out of the first round with me.”

Bo Nickal on “Fraud” Covington: “I’d love to end his career”

As he further expounded on his thoughts regarding ‘Chaos’ Covington in the wake of RAF 05, Bo Nickal continued,