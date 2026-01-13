‘Khamzat Chimaev is making a mockery of the sport,’ According to Colby Covington in New Statement

Khamzat Chimaev is clearly not someone that Colby Covington holds in high regard, as evidenced by his latest comments on the dominant UFC champion. During a recent interview with Submission Radio, the former UFC interim welterweight champion mentioned he is targeting a move up to 185 pounds and is already putting the reigning middleweight titleholder in his crosshairs.

This comes on the heels of Covington moving up in weight to compete in Real American Freestyle, which saw him author a dominant win over former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at RAF 05 from over the weekend. As he turned his focus from the world of wrestling to cutting promos on relevant figures within MMA, Covington said,

“It’s embarrassing. He’s [Khamzat Chimaev’s] making a mockery of the sport. You should defend your title a couple times before you even consider moving weight classes. You’ve already moved weight classes. You cost the company a ton of money by pulling out of that fight last minute against the soy boy Nate Diaz you were supposed to be on. He’s went up to 185, he’s won the title, but he hasn’t defended it yet.”

Khamzat Chimaev eyes a fellow UFC champ for White House card

The mockery that Khamzat Chimaev is supposedly making of the sport that ‘Chaos’ referred to above touches upon ‘Borz’ putting another UFC titleholder in his focus for the next task. After defeating Dricus du Plessis to claim middleweight gold last August at UFC 319, Chimaev is looking to take out the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was called out by Chimaev for the IUFC White House card, which is being planned out for this Summer.

The unbeaten champ took to his X account to call out Pereira for the mid-June mega card, and Chimaev quipped about how he would finish Alex Pereira fast. ‘Borz’ also referred to Pereira as a boy when telling Brazilian fans to encourage ‘Poatan’ to take the fight if he isn’t scared, to paraphrase the wording of the middleweight kingpin’s tweet.