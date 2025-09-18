Yoel Romero Calls Out Darren Till and Jake Paul Next – Boxing or BKFC?

Yoel Romero is riding a four fight win streak across three different rulesets and has called out Darren Till as well as Jake Paul as potential next opponents. It seems like Romero is open to facing either in Boxing or under the BKFC banner if either felt inclined.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show after his successful debut in bare-knuckle boxing, Romero touched on several subjects after his demolition of Theo Doukas at BKFC 80 on September 12th. As far as what could be next for the former UFC and Bellator MMA title challenger, Romero said,

“Me gustaría pelear con él en 200 libras…Now that I saw him boxing, and I liked the way he [Darren Till] boxed…I think it would be a great measure because I saw him boxing well…After I beat him, I think everyone would like to see Jake with Yoel Romero. I want to give that satisfaction to the fans, to see people happy because they want to see Jake Paul on the floor, but step by step, I’m tranquilo. I’m not rushing.” “They have talked. Darren Till is really trying to get a fight with Mike [Perry], which is really weird because he’s been offered several times and he’s turned him down for big money…I think we should make that happen…And Jake Paul 2026, that would be the dream. We need Jake to keep doing what he’s doing. Hopefully Jake’s still in the game by then, and if he is, that would be a great fight as well.”

Yoel Romero receives a response from Darren till after the call out

Yoel Romero did not have to wait long to hear back from the former UFC welterweight title challenger after Romero’s words during the Ariel Helwani interview. After his finish of Luke Rockhold toward the end of August, Till is also looking for his next dance partner in the Misfits Boxing ring. Darren Till took to his personal X platform to respond to ‘Soldier of God’ as Till stated,

“Yoel, shut ya f**king fat old mouth. Think I give a s**t about you nowadays? Do I f**k. Come over to boxing, and I’ll leave your fat, juiced head on the canvas. In fact, I’ve been told to stop calling old c**ts like yourself out, so f**k it. I don’t even wanna fight you.”

Till also worked in a shot at ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, who was mentioned above by Romero while speaking to Helwani, as Darren Till quipped,

“Ur an old-age pensioner. Ur a bus pass dependent. Don’t even call my name, ya b*m. Mike Perry, ur a b*m as well. Ur manager is a b*m also. And his brother is a b*m. Even Ariel, ur a little instigator b*m. Stop calling my name. F**king gang of b*ms. Sam Jones ya a little glass collector for Eddie and Frank.”