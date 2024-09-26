UFC 309’s Bo Nickal Reacts to Being Labled a ‘Complete Disappointment’ by Frustrated Fight Fan

Bo Nickal’s inactivity is frustrating some fight fans.

The three-time NCAA national champion introduced himself to UFC fans in 2022 via back-to-back first-round finishes on Dana White’s Contender Series. Since then, he has competed inside the Octagon three times, earning wins over Jamie Pickett, Val Woodburn, and Cody Brundage.

Each one of Nickal’s victories came in the opening round, with the expectation of his UFC 300 outing against Brundage that dipped deep into the second stanza before the former Nittany Lion secured a tap out via rear-naked choke.

With Nickal finishing his opponents in a fairly quick fashion and taking little to no damage in the process, you’d think his appearances in the Octagon would be more frequent. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case and fans are frustrated. Well, one fan in particular.

X user @Iceman__3D decided to give the undefeated prospect a piece of his mind, lambasting Nickal for his lack of activity and calling him a “complete disappointment” in the process.

“Bro you are a complete disappointment. You finish all your fights within 2mins, take ZERO damage, yet you go home, sit down for MONTHS at a time while all your hype and momentum dies. Why? Makes no sense whatsoever. This is why nobody is out here looking for you, this is why when you’re not fighting nobody cares. You need to wake tf up because it’s so damn annoying”

Bo Nickal Snaps Back

Nickal snapped back at the angry fan in short order, offering him a fairly subdued response.

“I’m training brother,” Nickal replied. “Not like these other guys who sit on the couch when they’re not in camp. I’ve been fighting professionally since June of 2022. Anyone else near my position has over a decade of experience and 3-5x as many fights. I’m on my own path and having fun, just enjoy the show.”

Nickal will make his return to the Octagon on November 16 when the promotion heads back to Madison Square Garden for UFC 309. There, Nickal will square off with submission specialist Paul Craig in what will be Nickal’s toughest test yet.