Michael Chandler pumps brakes on Bo Nickal despite UFC 285 win: ‘He’s getting a little too talky’

Slated to make his own Octagon return later this year against former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler has taken umbrage with recent UFC 285 victor, Bo Nickal.

Chandler, the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, recently travelled to Las Vegas last month, where he began filming for The Ultimate Fighter 31 – serving as an opposing coach against McGregor.

Expected to fight the Dubliner later this year following the culmination of the reality television show – Chandler and McGregor were allegedly involved in a rather physical run-in last Friday during filming, as per UFC boss, Dana White.

Michael Chandler urges Bo Nickal to regress from talking so much

Maintaining how now himself and McGregor are on less than cordial terms, Chandler also shared his thoughts on the rise of the above-mentioned, Bo Nickal during a media appearance at UFC 285 – urging him to slow his role despite his debut win.

“I think Bo Nickal has an exponential opportunity, and exponential growth,” Michel Chandler told assembled media at UFC 285. “And an exponential potential in this sport. I think Bo can do awesome, awesome things – I think Bo will do awesome things. I think Bo has awesome people around him. He knows how to train, he’s got the talent.”

“And obviously, at this point, he hasn’t been very shy on the microphone,” Michael Chandler explained. “That’s the second thing I would say. I think it’s a little bit unbecoming, to be coming into the UFC off the Contender Series and start talking about Khamzat Chimaev and fighting Jon Jones and whoever else he’s freakin’ fighting.

“At some point, you’ve gotta just play the game as well – you’ve got to grow at the right rate.”

Debuting successfully under the banner of the organization in his main card opener against Jamie Pickett at UFC 285, Nickal managed to move to 4-0 as a professional with a dominant, one-sided first round rear-naked choke victory.