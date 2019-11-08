Daniel Cormier Training With George Foreman For Stipe Miocic Trilogy

Spread the word!













It looks like Daniel Cormier will have a legend in his camp ahead of his trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic next year.

Cormier took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the legendary George Foreman. Cormier suggested that he’ll be working with Foreman for his fight with Miocic once a date is set. Here’s what “DC” had to say.

“Was really great to meet you champ, I am very excited to have you a part of my journey to the heavyweight championship. I’m excited to meet all the kids at the Houston youth center, and learn from one of the best.

“If anyone knows about becoming world champ as a older man you do champ. That performance motivated me to be a combat athlete, it’s a dream come true to have you as a friend and mentor. See you as soon as we get a date Big George! Such a beautiful human being.”

This past August, Cormier was TKO’d by Miocic at UFC 241, dropping the heavyweight championship to the Cleveland native. After the fight, Cormier strongly considered retirement, but wants one more go with Miocic before doing so. He has confirmed his third bout with Miocic will, in fact, be the final fight of his career.

What do you think about Cormier training with Foreman ahead of his trilogy with Miocic?