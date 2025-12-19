BKFC KnuckleMania VI presser: “This is the baddest, purest combat sport on the face of Planet Earth.”

The KnuckleMania VI kickoff press conference took part at the old ECW Arena, aka the 2300 Arena, ahead of the fistic fireworks set for Saturday, February 7th, 2026 in Philadelphia, PA.

In the headliner of KnuckleMania VI which is set to emanate from the Xfinity Mobile Arena, Ben Rothwell defends his BKFC heavyweight championship against a man who has bested him twice under MMA rules, former UFC heavyweight champ Andrei ‘The Pitbull’ Arlovski. In the co-main event of the promotion’s annual tentpole event, multiple time and multi-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt looks to make up for lost time after returning from a lengthy suspension tied to BKFC KnuckleMania IV. ‘The Juggernaut’ will clash with former UFC and Bellator MMA title challenger Yoel Romero in a 210 lb catchweight affair.

In the feature fight at KnuckleMania VI, some of the best lightweights in the promotion run it back for a rematch from their 2025 FOTY contender bout as Ben Bonner collides with Tony Soto. In another sequel clash, former BKFC title challenger Jade Masson-Wong move sup to 135 pounds to test skills once again with Crystal Pittman.

Also partisan favorites from the Philadelphia area bolster the KnuckleMania VI undercard like John Garbarino Jr., Pat Brady, Pat Sullivan, Joey Dawejko and Lex Ludlow. Below are initial quotes from the press conference.

BKFC KnuckleMania VI kickoff presser: key quotes

David Feldman, BKFC President and Founder

“We have a lot of fireworks that we’re going to announce in the next couple weeks. Thank you so much to the fans and thank you so much to the fighters. This is going to be the biggest and best event that we’ve put on in the history of BKFC.” “This is the baddest, purest combat sport on the face of Planet Earth. People want real, and this is as real as it gets.”

‘Big’ Ben Rothwell

“I’m fighting a guy that has two wins against me on the MMA circuit. This is a fight that I wasn’t sure was going to happen, but here it is, it’s happening. I have some big words to back up, but I sincerely mean what I’ve said. When you come to do bare knuckle, it’s a different animal, and it’s something that I know passionately. I’m going to prove that I’m the best heavyweight in the world.”



Andrei ‘The Pitbull’ Arlovski

“(Expletive) you guys. I’ll prove you wrong, again. Feb. 7 in Philadelphia. Stay healthy and train hard, my friend.”

Lorenzo ‘The Juggernaut’ Hunt

“I’m coming here to get rid of this guy. He’s been spoiled. He’s been taken care of. He’s been playing the ‘paper champ game.’ I’m the real deal, and I’m getting rid of this guy. Let’s go, Philly.” “He moves pretty good for his age. I like him as a fighter, but he’s not the toughest guy I’ve fought. I’d say Josh Dyer was my toughest fight, and you saw what happened to him. This is a different sport. This is different. You don’t get to grapple and hold on until the ref stops. A lot of the garbage you got taught in MMA, you don’t get to do here. And who better to teach them than me? And where better to teach them than Philly?”

Yoel ‘The Soldier of God’ Romero,

“Thank you BKFC to be here one more time. BKFC is an amazing company. God gave me talent and opportunity, and everything is possible when you believe. God bless everyone.”

Tony ‘Loco’ Soto

“I’m going to (expletive) him up. I’m going to beat the living (expletive) out of him, because this is the first time that I’m fighting with BKFC close to where I’m from, Brooklyn, and we’re going to knock these (expletives) down.”

John ‘Johnny Cannoli’ Garbarino

“I just want to say that I appreciate everybody from the bottom of my heart. I’m going to avenge my guy, Pat Sullivan, and I’m 100-percent now and I’m working my butt off. I’ve had a lot of time to be prepared physically, mentally and spiritually, and I’m going to (expletive) him up.”

Kaine ‘K-9 Tomlinson Jr.,

“First-round KO. He’s going out on a stretcher, just like his homeboy did.”



Pat ‘The Irishman’ Sullivan

“We might steal the show that night. He’s a legend. We’re going to put on a show, and it’s going to go however I want it.”

Patrick ‘The Brick’ Brady

“This (expletive) is going to be fireworks. We’re both 2-0. He’s a big boy. It’s going to be fun. This is a fight that I liked and wanted. My plan is to always push myself and fight the best guys.”

Lex ‘The Grizzly Bear’ Ludlow