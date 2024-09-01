Watch: BKFC Fighter Trevor Bozniak Dislocates Ankle, Casually Snaps It Back Like Nothing Happened

47-year-old Bare Knuckle FC debutant Trevor Bozniak showcased elite toughness in his first appearance inside the ring.

On Saturday in Edmonton, Bozniak and his opponent, Kayden Giroux, squared off on the BKFC Prospect Series card. Both sides were looking to earn the attention of David Feldman and secure a full-time spot on the promotion’s ever-growing roster.

Just seconds into the fight, Giroux landed a massive right hand that dropped Bozniak to the canvas. As Bozniak collapsed, his ankle twisted awkwardly and fully dislocated. The referee then stopped the fight, but he then put his ankle back into place in an attempt to keep fighting.

Trevor Bozniak Snaps Ankle at BKFC Prospect Series Event

Watch Bozniak put his dislocated ankle back into place mid-fight below.

How did he just snap his foot back like nothing happened 🤔#BKFCEDMONTON | STREAMING FREE on BKFC App NOW! pic.twitter.com/szyFJXeDmB — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 1, 2024

Bozniak took the loss, officially, but he could potentially be re-invited to BKFC after the injury. As for Giroux, the 6-2 amateur boxer earned his first victory in the bare-knuckle ring.

BKFC has featured many twists and turns since its inception, aside from Bozniak’s injury and self-repair. In recent years, former UFC standouts such as Mike Perry, Paige VanZant, and John Dodson have appeared inside the ring.

The BKFC Prospect Series is similar to the UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series. Fighters like Bozniak and Giroux invited to the series compete for slots on the BKFC active roster.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Bozniak’s dislocated ankle was a reaggravation of a previous injury. In either case, his toughness can’t be questioned as he continues his BKFC pursuits.