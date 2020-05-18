BJJ Maestro Tom DeBlass Signs With ONE Championship

Spread the word!













Grappling dynamo Tom “T-Bone” DeBlass announced on Facebook today that he will be dusting off his gloves and returning to MMA under the ONE Championship banner.

It has been seven years since DeBlass competed in the sport with his last outing being a first-round knockout win over Jason Lambert at Bellator 108 in 2013.

The 38-year-old New Jersey native, who had a brief UFC stint, has cornered ONE featherweight Garry Tonon in the past, and as he described in his post, the experience left a mark on him.

I'd like to announce my official commitment to ONE Championship. Life sometimes has twists and turns we don't expect…. Posted by Tom DeBlass on Sunday, May 17, 2020

DeBlass is a decorated BJJ practitioner who has racked up multiple accolades throughout his career, including three ADCC North American Championships. Deblass left MMA with a 9-2 record.

There is no word yet as to what weight division ‘T-Bone” will be competing in, but it will likely be light-heavyweight or heavyweight.Despite his time away from the sport, it would not be surprising to see Deblass stage a title run; once he shakes off the ring-rust. The American’s grappling skills alone will ensure he is a match for any fighter in either of the aforementioned divisions.

Do you think DeBlass could end up with ONE gold around his waist?