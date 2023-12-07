Conor McGregor Reacts to Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya Lesnar, breaking CSU Shot Put record: ‘Wow! Incredible!’

Conor McGregor reacted to Mya Lesnar’s recent success in college sports.

Lesnar, 21, is the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar. On Tuesday, it was announced that she had set a new Colorado State University shot put record with an incredible throw of 18.50 meters. The CSU athletics department made the official announcement on Instagram while also revealing that she had been named Student-Athlete of the Week.

“Congratulations to @csutrackfieldxc’s Mya Lesnar on being named this week’s @waterpik Student-Athlete of the Week! Mya broke the school record in the women’s shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters & currently leads the NATION!”

Mya Lesnar celebrated the feat on social media writing, “A new PR and a new school record!! Happy with a strong start to my season.”

Undeniably impressed by Lesnar’s accomplishment, Conor McGregor shared the news story with his millions of followers.

“Wow! Incredible!” McGregor wrote in response.

Mya Lesnar is the spitting image of her father

While everyone was impressed by Mya Lesnar’s record-setting performance, many commenters online were more focused on how much she resembles her father.

“Conor, I think that’s just Brock with a wig on,” one user quipped. “The power of genetics,” another added. “She looks even more scary than her father,” suggested another.

Mya Lesnar previously attended Arizona State before transferring to CSU. She has earned All-Mountain West honors and placed first in the weight throw at the indoor Mountain West Championships and third in the shot put at the indoor and outdoor conference championships.

Her father, Brock Lesnar, is a former NCAA Division I national wrestling champion. Following his collegiate career, the ‘Beast Incarnate’ made the move to sports entertainment, debuting for the WWE in 2022. After becoming one of the biggest names in the industry, Lesnar walked away from professional wrestling to pursue mixed martial arts.

He defeated Randy Couture at UFC 91 to win the heavyweight world championship in just his third fight with the promotion.