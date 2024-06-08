Report – Boxing star Ryan Garcia arrested for felony vandalism at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has been arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

According to a report from TMZ, ‘King Ryan’ was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly damaged property at the hotel, including in his room and the hallway. In the state of California, any property damage over $400 can be charged as a felony.

TMZ obtained a video clip of Garcia being escorted out of the hotel by police officers. Though you can’t see the fighter’s face because he is wearing a helmet, Garcia’s tattoos are visible and very recognizable.

Ryan Garcia has been arrested for felony vandalism after he allegedly damaged property at a hotel in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/g7y65NOhud — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 9, 2024

Eyewitnesses claim to have seen nearly a dozen police vehicles outside the hotel, presumably responding to the incident. The report also states that Garcia appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but complied with authorities without issue.

Garcia’s attorney, Darin Chavez, told TMZ that “[Ryan] was taken by the BHPD to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and to our knowledge, may be charged with public intoxication.”

Police Officers Responded to a Wellness Check on Ryan Garcia Earlier in the week

Apparently, this is not the first time officers have been dispatched to the Waldorf because of an issue related to Ryan. On Wednesday, local police responded to the hotel for a welfare check after one of Ryan’s family members feared he might need assistance. Garcia reportedly appeared to be okay, prompting officers to leave.

Later that evening, Garcia is said to have acted out, prompting the Waldorf to cut him off from alcohol.

As of this writing, Garcia is still in custody.