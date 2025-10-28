Betting Preview: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Fight Night

The women’s bantamweight division continues to develop depth as Mayra Bueno Silva confronts Jacqueline Cavalcanti in a preliminary card bout at UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown on November 8, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This matchup presents a stylistic clash between an experienced grappler with a problematic recent record against an undefeated Portuguese striker riding a four-fight winning streak.​

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti Odds

Current betting lines available show Bueno Silva opening at +250 odds against Cavalcanti at the upcoming November 8 event, indicating underdog positioning with potential $250 profit per $100 wagered. This aligns with the expectation that Cavalcanti enters as the more accomplished fighter in recent performances and possesses the physical tools to outwork her opponent through distance striking while avoiding clinch positions where Bueno Silva thrives.​ Cavalcanti will look to protect herself from submission threats just as you must protect your connection while surfing the web.

Cavalcanti will look to maintain range through superior reach and footwork while landing consistent volume from distance, forcing Bueno Silva to advance into inefficient striking exchanges. Should Cavalcanti avoid clinching and ground engagement, her defensive capabilities and output advantage should accumulate scorecards. Conversely, Bueno Silva requires closing distance rapidly through head movement or aggressive entries, establishing clinch control, and transitioning to either striking exchanges at close range or successful takedown attempts that position her for submission opportunities.

The narrative surrounding recent decision outcomes heavily favors Cavalcanti’s trajectory. Her last five fights produced four wins, with three victories scored unanimously or via dominant performance against lower-ranked competition. Wins against Cornolle, Nunes, and Fairn came via close split decisions or unanimous verdicts against opponents.

By contrast, Bueno Silva has lost three consecutive outings through dominant performances by her opponents. Chiasson’s doctor’s stoppage in round two, Pennington’s five-round decision dominance, and Jasudavicius’s three-round unanimous decision all demonstrated Bueno Silva struggling to implement her game plan against solid competition.​ Bueno Silva’s submission portfolio represents her most dangerous asset. She has recorded six submission victories in her UFC tenure through various techniques including armbars. The 34-year-old Brazilian, training out of American Top Team, built her reputation on submission finishing power.

Cavalcanti’s recent form, physical advantages, striking superiority, and current ranking advantage establish her as the technical favorite heading into this matchup. Bueno Silva’s submission arsenal remains dangerous, particularly if she can secure even one clinch, yet her recent performance trends and declining effectiveness suggest the Portuguese striker presents significant stylistic problems for the Brazilian veteran seeking to halt her recent losing streak.