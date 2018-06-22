Betting Odds For UFC Singapore: Interesting Name Favored

UFC Singapore (UFC Fight Night 132) is upon us, and it goes down tomorrow (Saturday, June 23, 2018) from the Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 8 a.m. ET while the preliminary card will be broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout will headline this event while Tyson Pedro vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Jessica Eye vs. Jessica-Rose Clark in a female flyweight bout and Li Jingliang vs. Daichi Abe in a welterweight bout.

Teruto Ishihara vs. Petr Yan in a bantamweight bout will headline the preliminary card portion of this event.

According to oddsmakers, Edwards is a -210 favorite over Cerrone, who is a +175 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Preux being a +105 underdog against Pedro, who is a -125 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/8 a.m. ET)



Leon Edwards (-210) vs. Donald Cerrone (+175)

Tyson Pedro (-125) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (+105)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-135) vs. Jessica Eye (+115)

Li Jingliang (-340) vs. Daichi Abe (+280)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4:30 a.m. ET)



Petr Yan (-475) vs. Teruto Ishihara (+380)

Felipe Arantes (-120) vs. Song Yadong (EVEN)

Shane Young (-165) vs. Rolando Dy (+145)

Song Kenan (-280) vs. Hector Aldana (+240)

Jake Matthews (-550) vs. Shinsho Anzai (+425)

Viviane Pereira (-165) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+145)

Naoki Inoue (-190) vs. Matt Schnell (+165)

Ulka Sasaki (-300) vs. Jenel Lausa (+250)