Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 2: Close Call In Main Event

The final UFC on ESPN+ 2 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 2 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 2, 2019) from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The main card will air on ESPN + at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 5 PM ET.

Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout will headline this show. José Aldo vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.



Rounding out the six bout main card is Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good in a welterweight bout, Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur in a lightweight bout, Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet in a light heavyweight bout, and Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota in a women’s strawweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Moraes is a -170 favorite over Assuncao, who is a +150 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Aldo being a +115 underdog against Moicano, who is a -135 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Marlon Moraes (-170) vs. Raphael Assuncao (+150)

Renato Moicano (-135) vs. Jose Aldo (+115)

Demian Maia (-180) vs. Lyman Good (+158)

Charles Oliveira (-120) vs. David Teymur (EVEN)

Johnny Walker (-210) vs. Justin Ledet (+175)

Livia Renata Souza (-225) vs. Sarah Frota (+185)



Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)



Anthony Hernandez (-170) vs. Markus Perez (+150)

Taila Santos (-160) vs. Mara Romero Borella (+140)

Max Griffin (-210) vs. Thiago Alves (+175)

Junior Albini (-115) v. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-105)

Ricardo Ramos (-115) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (-105)

Magomed Bibulatov (-450) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+360)

Geraldo de Freitas (-135) vs. Felipe Colares (+115)

