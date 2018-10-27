Betting Odds For UFC Moncton: Close Call In Headliner

UFC Moncton (also known as UFC Fight Night 138) is here, and it goes down tonight ( Saturday, October 27, 2018) from the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov in a featherweight bout will be the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins in a light heavyweight bout, Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout, Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman in a light heavyweight bout, and Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Oezdemir is a -190 favorite over Smith, who is a +165 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Lobov being a +150 underdog against Johnson, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Volkan Oezdemir (-190) vs. Anthony Smith (+165)

Michael Johnson (-170) vs. Artem Lobov (+150)

Misha Cirkunov (-450) vs. Patrick Cummins (+360)

Andre Soukhamthath (-220) vs. Jonathan Martinez (+180)

Gian Villante (-250) vs. Ed Herman (+210)

Alex Garcia (-185) vs. Court McGee (+160)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Sean Strickland (-115) vs. Nordine Taleb (-105)

Nasrat Haqparast (-850) vs. Thibault Gouti (+575)

Calvin Kattar (-275) vs. Chris Fishgold (+235)

Sarah Moras (-200) vs. Talita Bernardo (+170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Te Edwards (-475) vs. Don Madge (+380)

Arjan Bhullar (-210) vs. Marcelo Golm (+175)

Stevie Ray (-165) vs. Jessin Ayari (+145)