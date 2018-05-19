Betting Odds For UFC Chile: Close Call In Headliner

UFC Chile is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 19, 2018) from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET.

Kamaru Usman vs. Demian Maia in a welterweight bout will serve as the headliner while Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout will co-headline this show.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Diego Rivas vs. Guido Cannetti in a bantamweight bout, Veronica Macedo vs. Andrea Lee in a female flyweight bout, and Vicente Luque vs. Chad Laprise in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Usman is a -365 favorite over Maia, who is a +305 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Grasso being a +380 underdog against Suarez, who is a -475 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (-365) vs. Demian Maia (+305)

Tatiana Suarez (-475) vs. Alexa Grasso (+380)

Dominick Reyes (-260) vs. Jared Cannonier (+220)

Diego Rivas (-160) vs. Guido Cannetti (+140)

Andrea Lee (-335) vs. Veronica Macedo (+275)

Vicente Luque (-210) vs. Chad Laprise (+175)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)

Zak Cummings (-155) vs. Michel Prazeres (+135)

Alexandre Pantoja (-130) vs. Brandon Moreno (+110)

Poliana Botelho (-165) vs. Syuri Kondo (+145)

Gabriel Benitez (-200) vs. Humberto Bandenay (+170)

Enrique Barzola (-195) vs. Brandon Davis (+160)

Frankie Saenz (-270) vs. Enrique Briones (+230)

Felipe Silva (-300) vs. Claudio Puelles (+250)