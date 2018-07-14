Betting Odds For UFC Boise: Is Junior Dos Santos Favored In Return?

UFC Boise (also known as UFC Fight Night 133) is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 14, 2018) from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Junior dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov in a heavyweight bout will serve as the main event while Zak Ottow vs. Sage Northcutt in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn in a featherweight bout, Randy Brown vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout, Chad Mendes vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout and Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau in a female bantamweight bout.

Eddie Wineland vs. Alejandro Perez in a bantamweight bout will serve as the main event of the preliminary portion of this card.

According to oddsmakers, dos Santos is a -185 favorite over Ivanov, who is a +160 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Ottow being a +110 underdog against Northcutt, who is a -130 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)



Junior dos Santos (-185) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+160)

Sage Northcutt (-130) vs. Zak Ottow (+110)

Dennis Bermudez (-245) vs. Rick Glenn (+205)

Randy Brown (-125) vs. Niko Price (+105)

Chad Mendes (-225) vs. Myles Jury (+185)

Marion Reneau (-120) vs. Cat Zingano (EVEN)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Alejandro Perez (-210) vs. Eddie Wineland (+175)

Alexander Volkanovski (-355) vs. Darren Elkins (+175)

Said Nurmagomedov (-165) vs. Justin Scoggins (+145)

Kurt Holobaugh (-200) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+170)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Liz Carmouche (-120) vs. Jennifer Maia (EVEN)

Elias Garcia (-135) vs. Mark De La Rosa (+115)

Jodie Esquibel (-130) vs. Jessica Aguilar (+110)

