Betting Odds For UFC Adelaide: Close Call In Main Event

The final UFC Adelaide betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Adelaide (also known as UFC Fight Night 142) is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 1) from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. Tyson Pedro vs. Mauricio Rua in a light heavyweight will co-main event this show.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout, Tony Martin vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout. Also, Suman Mokhtarian vs. Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight bout, and Paul Craig vs. Jim Crute in a light heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Dos Santos is a -150 favorite over Tuivasa, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Hunt being a +110 underdog against Willis, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Junior Dos Santos (-150) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+130)

Justin Willis (-120) vs. Mark Hunt (+110)



Tyson Pedro (-440) vs. Mauricio Rua (+350)



Jake Matthews (-115) vs. Tony Martin (-105)

Sodiq Yusuff (-560) vs. Suman Mokhtarian (+430)



Jim Crute (-260) vs. Paul Craig (+220)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Alexey Kunchenko (-335) vs. Yushin Okami (+275)



Ben Nguyen (-155) vs. Wilson Reis (+135)

Keita Nakamura (-175) vs. Salim Touahri (+155)

Kai Kara-France (-380) vs. Elias Garcia (+315)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Christos Giagos (-370) vs. Mizuto Hirota (+310)

Damir Ismagulov (-525) vs. Alex Gorgees (+415)