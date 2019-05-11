Betting Odds For UFC 237: Is Jessica Andrade Favored To Win Title?

Spread the word!













The final UFC 237 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 237 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 11, 2019) from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title will serve as the headliner. Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event.



Rounding out the five-bout main card is Jose Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski in a featherweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout, and Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia in a women’s bantamweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Andrade is a -130 favorite over Namajunas, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Anderson Silva being a + 120 underdog against Jared Cannonier, who is a -140 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Jessica Andrade (-130) vs. Rose Namajunas (+110)

Jared Cannonier (-140) vs. Anderson Silva (+120)

Jose Aldo (-135) vs. Alex Volkanovski (+115)

Thiago Alves (-110) vs. Laureano Staropoli (-110)

Irene Aldana (-280) vs. Bethe Correia (+240)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Ryan Spann (-145) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+125)

Thiago Moises (-130) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+110)

Warlley Alves (-135) vs. Sergio Moraes (+115)

Clay Guida (-600) vs. BJ Penn (+450)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Luana Carolina (-170) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+150)

Raoni Barcelos (-700) vs. Carlos Huachin (+500)Talita Bernardo (-290) vs. Viviane Araujo (+230)