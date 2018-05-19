Bethe Correia Returns At UFC 227

The return of former title contender Bethe Correia has been officially announced.

On Friday evening (May 18, 2018), the UFC announced that Correia would fight Irene Aldana in a women’s bantamweight bout at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event.

Aldana comes into this fight after scoring a unanimous decision win over Talita Bernardo back in January. This marked her first win inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner. She holds a 1-2 record in her UFC run and 8-4 in her overall pro-MMA career.

On the flip side, the former title contender has not been seen in action since suffering a head-kick knockout loss to former bantamweight champ Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Singapore. She comes into this fight with a 10-3-1 pro-MMA record.

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch.

UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that they plan on booking Georges St-Pierre vs. Nate Diaz in the co-main event but there have been some issues in making this fight official.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts for the upcoming event in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Champ T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt – for the bantamweight title

Derek Brunson vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez

Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana