Bethe Correia Pulled From UFC 227 Bout

Unfortunately, former UFC title contender Bethe Correia has been pulled from her upcoming women’s bantamweight bout against Irene Aldana at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event.

On Tuesday night (July 31, 2018), it was revealed that Correia was forced to withdraw due to injury and the fight won’t be replaced as if you recall, this marks the second time that this fight has been scrapped as they were originally supposed to fight in January that was called off after Correia was injured.

Aldana was coming into this fight after scoring a unanimous decision win over Talita Bernardo back in January, which marked her first win inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner as she holds a 1-2 record in her UFC run and 8-4 in her overall pro-MMA career.



On the flip side, the former title contender has not been seen in action since suffering a head-kick knockout loss to former bantamweight champ Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Singapore and was coming into this fight with a 10-3-1 pro-MMA record.

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



UFC Bantamweight Championship: TJ Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt



UFC Flyweight Championship: Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Henry Cejudo

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano



Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich

Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)



Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns



Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson



Featherweight: Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)



Flyweight: Jose Torres vs. Alex Perez



Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang



Strawweight: Danielle Taylor vs. Zhang Welli



Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Wuliji Buren

