In over 30 years of UFC history, fans have been treated to numerous incredible submission wins. Submissions that were beautiful, unique, and made for some of the sport’s greatest moments.

Here is a list of the five best submission wins in UFC history. Check out the list below and see how these sub wins turned fighters into legends.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg (Flying Suplex/Armbar)

First up on the list of best submission wins in UFC history is Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg. This performance by Mighty Mouse is the greatest of his career and arguably an all-time great submission win.

In Johnson’s fight with Borg, he pulled off a move that had never been seen before. As Demetrious threw Ray on a suplex, he was able to alternate directions and throw up a flying armbar.

The crowd went wild when they saw Mighty Mouse pull off one of the greatest submissions of all time.

The Korean Zombie vs. Leonard Garcia (The Twister)

Early in Chan Sung Jung’s UFC run, he made history by hitting one of the best submission wins in UFC history. The Korean Zombie faced off against Leonard Garcia in a war that he was dominating on the feet.

However, when the fight hit the ground, UFC fans were amazed by Jung’s grappling skills. He was able to lock in the first ever twister submission in UFC history.

A move famously created by BJJ legend Eddie Bravo.

Frank Mir vs. Minotauro Nogueira II (Kimura)

UFC fans were excited to see this highly anticipated rematch between Frank Mir and Antonio “Minotauro” Nogueira. Mir won the first fight and Minotauro was looking to even the score.

Early on in the fight, it looked like Nogueira would get his revenge against Mir and he rocked him with strikes. However, Mir showcased his elite grappling skills and was able to counter and trap Minotauro in a kimura.

The former Pride champion didn’t tap and Mir broke his arm in one of the best submission wins in UFC history.

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen I (Triangle/Armbar)

During the early 2010s, Anderson Silva was the greatest fighter on the planet. However, master trash talker Chael Sonnen earned his title shot and believed he had the answer to beat Silva.

For 99% of the fight, Chael was correct as he took The Spider down at will and pummeled him with strikes. Going into the fifth round, Anderson needed a hail mary finish or he was going to lose his belt.

He somehow pulled off one of the best submission wins in UFC history by hitting a triangle choke out of nowhere. Sonnen was forced to tap and Silva shocked the world with his last minute sub win.

Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor I (RNC)

In 2016, Conor McGregor was the biggest star in the UFC and looked like he couldn’t be stopped. Nate Diaz stepped in as a last minute replacement against the Irishman and showed no fear or respect.

The two fought in front of a record breaking crowd full of Conor fans who assumed their fighter would easily win. Veteran fans and experts on the other hand knew Diaz had the answer to beat Conor.

McGregor ended up gassed after a barrage of strikes failed to stop Diaz. The fight went to the ground and Diaz made the crowd erupt as he locked in the now famous RNC.