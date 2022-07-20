A lightweight matchup between the surging #6 ranked division contender, Beneil Dariush and the incoming challenger, #9 rated Mateusz Gamrot is set to land on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE – with the duo set to share the Octagon at UFC 280 on October 22.

Slated to feature for the first time since May of last year, Beneil Dariush was originally booked to headline a UFC Apex event in February against incoming title challenger, Islam Makhachev, until a fractured fibula forced the Iranian-born challenger from proceedings.

As for Gamrot, the former two-weight KSW champion headlined UFC Vegas 57 back in June, defeat fellow contender and European standout, Arman Tsarukyan with a unanimous decision effort. ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto was first to report the news of Dariush’s planned return against Gamrot.

Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) added to UFC 280 on Oct 22 in Abu Dhabi. Next man up for Dariush, after the disappointing ankle injury in Feb.



“Winner fights for the belt. I’m definitely happy with the matchup. I just want to fight the best.” pic.twitter.com/sYlSp8GgBV — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 21, 2022

Landing victories in his last seven straight Octagon walks, Kings MMA staple, Dariush defeated former interim lightweight kingpin, Tony Ferguson with a one-sided unanimous decision back at UFC 262.

21-4-1 as a professional, Beneil Dariush added the Oxnard veteran to a run of other wins over Thiago Moises, Drew Dober, Frank Camacho, Drakkar Klose, Scott Holtzman, and Diego Ferreira.

4-1 since his move to the promotional, Polish contender, Gamrot made his Octagon debut back in Abu Dhabi, UAE in October 2020 – suffering a close decision loss against Guram Kutateladze. The defeat came as the first of Gamrot’s professional career.

In a quartet of victories under the UFC banner since, Gamrot defeated common-foes, Holtzman, and Ferreira with finishes, as well as locking a kimura on Jeremy Stephens in just over a minute.

UFC 280 takes place on October 22. from the Eithad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE – with a vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira, and Islam Makhachev set to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-headliner, undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling is set to attempt his second defense of the division throne against former two-time titleholder, T.J. Dillashaw.