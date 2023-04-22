UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush doesn’t think Charles Oliveira will make their scheduled fight later this summer.

Following his impressive win over rising 155lber’ Mateusz Gamrot, Beneil Dariush firmly set himself up for a colossal fight. This came in the shape of former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, and the pair were originally set to face off in the co-main event of UFC 288.

Following an injury, Oliveira would pull out and the fight would be pushed back a month to the UFC 289 pay-per-view.

Beneil Dariush remains doubtful of Charles Oliveira

However, when talking to ESPN, Dariush revealed that he was unsure whether Oliveira would make their eventual fight date.

“I’m just trying to be as prepared as possible because I’m not very confident that this guy is going to show up,” Dariush said. “So, I just try to be as prepared as possible for whoever shows up. On May 6th, I was willing to fight just about anybody, I offered to fight Arman Tsarukyan, I didn’t realize it but there are a lot of welterweight options too. I was open to that, but I didn’t know about them yet.”

I want to fight Charles because he’s ranked number one and I think he’s a great fighter. It’s just, you know. The fight hasn’t happened, and I don’t have a lot of confidence that it will happen.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

When, or if, the pair do fight, it has all the making of an incredible 155lb matchup as the pair both possess impressive records over the past few years. The two have also been in their fair share of exciting matchups, and stylistically it has the makings to be an exciting one.

