Beneil Dariush Dominates Thiago Moises In Smothering Victory

After two losses and a draw in his last three fights, Beneil Dariush looked to rebound against Thiago Moises on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Dariush came into the fight on a down run. Edson Barboza and Alexander Hernandez both knocked him out in devastating fashion. He also fought to a draw with now-retired Evan Dunham. Scheduled fights against Bobby Green and Chris Gruetzemacher were also called off.

Dariush returned for his fight since March as a result. Touted Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor Moises was perhaps a lesser-known opponent, but dangerous nonetheless. He most recently picked up an impressive head kick knockout on ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series’ this August.

Round One:

Dariush came out with a stiff body kick. He followed with another. The fighters clinched and Moises jumped guard for a guillotine. Dariush popped his head out and rained shots against the cage. Moises attempted an armbar but Dariush got out and smothered him as he went for Moises’ back. The fighters returned to their feet and Dariush controlled the clinch.

Moises broke to land a solid elbow. Dariush went for a toss but Moises defended. Moises went for a trip of his own that seemed like it may work. Dariush landed on his feet, however. Moises went for another guillotine. Dariush survived landed some strikes before they returned to their feet. Moises scored with a hard body kick. Dariush attempted another takedown and got Moises’ back. He ended the first in the mount landing shots.

Second Round:

Dariush came out throwing. He landed some punches and a head kick. Moises countered with a high kick. Dariush clinched again and drug Moises to the mat, landing in the guard. He postured and landed heavy elbows. Dariush was controlling the action but not getting tons of damage on Moises. Dariush immediately got another takedown when Moises got back up. He smothered near the cage again, taking Moises’ back another time. Dariush controlled the clinch in a lull. He sunk a hook in, then another, and looked for a rear-naked choke. It wasn’t on fully and a dominant round by Dariush came to an end.

Round Three:

Dariush came out with a hard body kick and Moises countered with a hard shot. Moises landed a hard uppercut on a pressuring Dariush. He clinched again and Moises went for another guillotine by jumping guard. Dariush defended for the third time. He landed ground and pound from the half guard. Dariush took Moises’ back and secured the body triangle. He looked for the rear-naked choke again and Moises defended it again. The crowd booed as Dariush kept going for the sub. Dariush released the triangle and controlled Moises from top position.

A smothering if not wholly exciting win for Dariush, and a much-needed one.

Final Result: Beneil Dariush def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)