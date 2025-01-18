Beneil Dariush reveals Dana White ‘Took care’ of him after Renato Moicano fight was pulled from UFC 311

Veteran lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush has revealed UFC CEO, Dana White “took care” of him following the cancellation of his return tonight against Renato Moicano, with the veteran Kings MMA staple receiving his show and win fight pursue despite not competing.

Dariush, who retains the number nine rank at the lightweight limit, was slated to make his return tonight on the main card of UFC 311 in a showdown with surging Brazilian contender, Moicano.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

However, with the exit of event headliner, Arman Tsarukyan from a title rematch with Islam Makhachev amid a back injury suffered whilst cutting weight — Dariush has been left without an opponent for the card in his hometown, with Moicano instead fighting Makhachev for the title on just a day’s notice.

Beneil Dariush reveals Dana White “took care” of him after UFC 311 exit

And reflecting on his withdrawal from the event in Los Angeles, Dariush revealed UFC boss, White “took care” of him nevertheless, confirming he received both his show and win money from the promotional brass.

“I make weight and then hear more stuff that he’s not gonna make it and part of me is like, ‘Man, I think I’m gonna fight for the title’ so I come back to my room and work on rehydrating,” Beneil Dariush told The Schmo during an interview overnight. “Ali (Abdelaziz) comes in and is like, ‘Hey listen, man, they’re giving it to Renato.'”

“It’s excellent, I can’t complain, they’re giving me show and win money so you know, a lot of people are like, ‘I hope they take care of you’, they are I appreciate Dana and the UFC,” Beneil Dariush continued.

Revealing plans to return to action in April of this year at UFC 314, Dariush welcomed the chance to share the Octagon with veteran fellow contenders, Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler in a clash in Miami.

“I would like to ideally, if I’m super quick it would be March… I think ideally I would fight in April, someone ranked ahead of me,” Beneil Dariush explained. “When I look at the rankings it goes Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, and Michael Chandler.”