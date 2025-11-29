Ben Whittaker Stuns Benjamin Gavazi with First-Round Knockout – Whittaker vs. Gavazi Highlights

Ben Whittaker needed less than a round to send Benjamin Gavazi packing in their highly anticipated DAZN Boxing headliner on Saturday night.

Near the halfway point of the opening round, Whitaker caught Gavazi with a hard right hand before connecting with a body shot that had Gavazi reeling early. Already smelling blood in the water, Whittaker unleashed a barrage of rights and lefts, including a booming overhand right that catches Gavazi clean and sends him crashing to the canvas.

Gavazi answers the referee’s count with a minute to go in the first, but he’ll never make it to the second stanza after getting dropped by a devastating straight-left-right-hook combo that put him down for the count.

Official Result: Ben Whittaker def. Benjamin Gavazi via KO at 2:15 of Round 1 to win the WBC Silver light heavyweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Ben Whittaker Benjamin Gavazi:

Benjamin Gavazi enters the ring #WhittakerGavazi | Live NOW on DAZN ◾ pic.twitter.com/VX0rY7x8Df — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 29, 2025

The Surgeon walks out with Dizzee Rascal 🔥#WhittakerGavazi | Live NOW on DAZN ◾ pic.twitter.com/oCnEaK82dV — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 29, 2025

BEN WITH THE KNOCKDOWN EARLY #WhittakerGavazi | Live NOW on DAZN ◾ pic.twitter.com/zaoutNpp5b — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 29, 2025

THE SURGEON GETS THE KO IN ROUND 1 😤⚔️🔥#WhittakerGavazi | Live NOW on DAZN ◾ pic.twitter.com/0YfmiPwJv3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 29, 2025

Poetry in slo motion 📹#WhittakerGavazi | Live NOW on DAZN ◾ pic.twitter.com/Rx5hrX8UwI — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 29, 2025