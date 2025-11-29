Ben Whittaker Stuns Benjamin Gavazi with First-Round Knockout – Whittaker vs. Gavazi Highlights
Ben Whittaker needed less than a round to send Benjamin Gavazi packing in their highly anticipated DAZN Boxing headliner on Saturday night.
Near the halfway point of the opening round, Whitaker caught Gavazi with a hard right hand before connecting with a body shot that had Gavazi reeling early. Already smelling blood in the water, Whittaker unleashed a barrage of rights and lefts, including a booming overhand right that catches Gavazi clean and sends him crashing to the canvas.
Gavazi answers the referee’s count with a minute to go in the first, but he’ll never make it to the second stanza after getting dropped by a devastating straight-left-right-hook combo that put him down for the count.
Official Result: Ben Whittaker def. Benjamin Gavazi via KO at 2:15 of Round 1 to win the WBC Silver light heavyweight championship.