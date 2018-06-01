Ben Saunders Crumbles Jake Ellenberger Inside Two Minutes

Jake Ellenberger folded at the hands of Ben Saunders.

A welterweight clash between two seasoned veterans earned a spot on the UFC Utica main card. Saunders and Ellenberger were hoping to turn back the clock at least one more time tonight (June 1). Saunders ended up having his way.

Saunders opened up with a high kick that was blocked. Ellenberger caught a kick and shoved his opponent to the fence. He then landed a right hand. A knee was there for Saunders. A huge knee to the body crumbled Ellenberger and that’s all she wrote.

With the victory, Saunders snaps his two-fight skid. The good news for him is that he is 3-2 in his last five outings. As for Ellenberger, he has dropped three in a row and has gone 1-5 in his last six bouts.

Final Result: Ben Saunders def. Jake Ellenberger via TKO (knee & punches) – R1, 1:56