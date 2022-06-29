Former UFC heavyweight, Ben Rothwell expects to face fellow UFC alum, Greg Hardy, in the near future – ‘it’s inevitable, I’m sure.’

Back in April, it was announced that UFC veteran Ben Rothwell, would be parting ways with the promotion. He would promptly sign with the bare-knuckle boxing promotion, BKFC.

Although still without a fight officially booked, Rothwell envisions a matchup with former Dallas Cowboy defensive end and former UFC heavyweight, Greg Hardy, who also signed with the BKFC earlier this month.

“Certainly, a lot of people are interested in that and are saying it,” Rothwell said to MMAJunkie when asked about a potential matchup with Hardy. “I don’t know when that’s going to happen, maybe the next fight, but it’s inevitable, I’m sure. My plan is to fight all these guys, so fight as many times as I can.”

Besides Hardy, the Wisconsin-born banger also has his eyes on BKFC reigning heavyweight champion, Arnold Adams.

Adams who had a lackluster 7-9 MMA record has really found his footing inside the BKFC ring, holding a 7-1 record in bare knuckle, five of which were by stoppage. Adams has defeated former UFC veteran, Joey Beltran, and experienced bare knuckle fighters such as Dillon Clecker and Sam Shewmaker but still Rothwell is confident he will be able to get the job done.

“He’s a big guy, knows how to fight, and should be a great fight if we get to fight each other,” Rothwell said. “But first and foremost, I have to take this first fight and put some exciting wins together. I believe if I go on and do that, it will come, the title shot will come, and I’ll take care of business.” Rothwell will join a competitive heavyweight division and with his big name and reputation, he may be thrown in the deep end sooner rather than later.” (H/T MMAJunkie)

Who would win in a bare-knuckle brawl, Ben Rothwell or Greg Hardy?