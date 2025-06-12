Ben Askren’s wife provides update on health condition as ex-UFC star battles severe pneumonia

Former UFC welterweight contender is “definitely still fighting” according to his wife, Amy this evening, who provided an update on her husband’s condition after he was hospitilized amid reports he was battling severe pneumonia and a staph infection over the course of last weekend.

Ben Askren, who fought on three separate occasions in the Octagon, landed undisputed welterweight spoils in both Bellator MMA and ONE Championship before his trade to the UFC back in 2018.

And over the weekend, fans and fellow fighters offered prayers and support for the decorated amateur wrestler, Ben Askren, after his wife released a statement confirming he was in criticial condition as he battled a severe case of pneumonia.

“You may have heard that my husband Ben (Askren) is going through something,” Amy Askren wrote. “He developed severe pneumonia, which came on very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time.

“We welcome all prayers for healing and for peace,” the post continued. “We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children currently and doing our best to support them thoughtfully so please refrain from discussing it with them for now.”

Amy Askren provides update on Ben Askren’s health

And on social media this evening, Amy Askren provided an update on her husband’s current condition. To boot, dispelling rumors on social media that the former UFC welterweight contender had passed away earlier today.

“He is alive and any rumor he has died is completely false.” “[He is] definitely still fighting,” Askren said as per a report from TMZ Sports.

Ben Askren 'Definitely Still Fighting' Health Battle, Wife Says | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/5DbEJlvO3L — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 12, 2025

We will provide further updates on this story as news reaches us.