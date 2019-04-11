Ben Askren Trolls Ali Abdelaziz Over EPO Claims

UFC welterweight Ben Askren continued to troll on social media as polarizing manager Ali Abdelaziz became his latest target.

With the news of TJ Dillashaw testing positive for EPO and being banned for two years by USADA, Askren wasted little time in taking a dig at the former bantamweight champion.

Abdelaziz, who manages Dillashaw’s last two opponents in Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt, claimed on Wednesday that USADA should test for EPO more. He notably added that he knew at least five fighters who were using the banned substance.

Those claims led to this tweet from Askren:

Do you know bc you manage them? https://t.co/RYDJ7lA4BH — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 11, 2019

Abdelaziz is yet to respond at the time of writing.

Askren, though, would continue with his digs at Dillashaw, later posting an old picture from his wrestling days, stating that his hair was also natural like his body.

Hair is all natural too! pic.twitter.com/eMnlKy77gV — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 11, 2019

As always, one can expect more trolling from Askren in the near future.