Ben Askren Speaks Out Against Fighter Treatment In MMA

Ever since he was ‘traded’ to the UFC from ONE Championship last fall, Ben Askren has inserted himself into nearly every conversation relevant to MMA.

Apparently, the hot topic of fighter treatment is no different. Askren recently appeared on MMA Junkie Radio to discuss that topic, adding what he might do differently. He acknowledged perhaps he didn’t know the whole story, but noted promoters could do better:

“Honestly, maybe I don’t know the full scope of it, right?” Askren said.

“But, I think I could do things better by fighters. I think I could be more honest. I’ve had multiple promoters lie about me. I could be honest and do well by the fighters. I don’t think you have to (expletive) on the fighters all the time in order to have a good promotion.”

It’s important to note Askren didn’t bring up his current employers the UFC by name. However, the world’s MMA leader has obviously fallen under intense criticism for underpaying fighters as independent contractors. Independent contractors who are forced to wear Reebok-only uniforms, mind you.

Yet until fighters choose to organize and/or unionize in some way, shape, or form, the UFC will continue to carry on the business practices that got them to their lofty position in the sport. Efforts to collectively bargain by fighters have fallen completely flat in recent years, and a clear solution doesn’t appear on the horizon.

Askren makes some solid points in his own statement on the topic. There doesn’t seem to be the need to consistently lie to fighters to find success in the fight game, but it happens. According to ‘Funky,’ it happens all too often.