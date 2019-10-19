Ben Askren Predicts Maycee Barber Will ‘Ruin Paige VanZant’s Instagram Career’

Spread the word!













Maycee Barber wants Paige VanZant to be her next opponent — and Ben Askren only sees that potential contest going one way.

Barber remained undefeated following yet another TKO win, this time against Gillian Robertson on the main card of UFC Boston on Friday night. Improving her record to 8-0, “The Future” proceeded to call out VanZant for a fight.

She has called out “12 Gauge” repeatedly in the past and if that fight happens, Askren revealed what his early prediction would be:

“I think @MayceeBarber may ruins @paigevanzant Instagram career if they get in the cage,” Askren tweeted after Barber’s win and subsequent callout of VanZant.

Askren, of course, is biased as they are teammates at Roufussport. As for the reference to Instagram, VanZant claimed she made more money from the social media platform than she does fighting inside the Octagon.

She also only has one fight left on her current deal and Barber spoke last month of how she wished to be VanZant’s final opponent:

“Now she makes more money outside than she does in fighting because she’s not fighting,” Barber said. “As far as her last fight on her contract, that’s my fight. If she wants to fight in Bellator, if she wants to move out, she can fight me on her last fight on her contract, or she can never fight again, and that’s up to her.”

