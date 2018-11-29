Ben Askren Opens As Massive Betting Favorite Over Robbie Lawler

The UFC confirmed news that had been circling for weeks when it was officially announced that Ben Askren would make his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler at January 26’s UFC 233.

“Funky’s” UFC debut was finally official. There possibly hasn’t been an Octagon debut this anticipated for some time. That’s mainly because of Askren’s recent trash talk campaign. The smothering wrestler has called out most of the welterweight division and many others.

It’s been a genius bit of self promotion to introduce himself to UFC fans. He was once regarded as a boring fighter, yet all that has changed. Askren’s finish-heavy track record in ONE and his online wars have made him a hot name in the fight game. His dominance certainly can’t hurt his rep, either.

That’s transferred into the betting odds for his fight with Lawler as a result. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Superbook odds in Las Vegas have Askren a sizable -300 favorite over Lawler. TJ Dillashaw is also a -200 favorite over Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 233:

Superbook odds in Vegas. Askren a 3-1 favorite over Lawler! https://t.co/XnytRzgF9h — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 29, 2018

Are The Odds On Point?

It’s not much of a surprise that the 18-0(1) Askren is a large favorite over former champ Lawler. The sheer -300 number may be surpising to some, however. Askren has the far better record in terms of winning percentage. Lawler has a much better track record of opponents. The match isn’t even close in that regard. “Ruthless” has faced the best in the world for many years.

But those wars against the best have taken their toll. Lawler has been out of action since suffering a significant knee injury in a one-sied loss to Rafael dos Anjos last December. He has only one win over Donald Cerrone since losing the title to Tyron Woodley in July 2016.

Askren, meanwhile, has been retired since stopping a much smaller Shinya Aoki in November 2017. He was traded to the UFC for former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. His outspoken style of trash talk has definitely put him in the limelight after he was criticized for never fighting the best.

Askren has the chance to prove how he matches up against the world’s greatest. He’s favored to emerge victorious in a huge way. Do you agree with the odds?