Ben Askren Fires Back At Jorge Masvidal’s Stern Warning

It didn’t take long for the always entertaining Ben Askren to fire back at Jorge Masvidal through the power of social media.

It all started when Masvidal issued a stern warning to the former ONE and Bellator champion about not getting into his personal space when they do media to promote their upcoming showdown.

It didn’t take long for Askren to respond. In a recent post on his official Twitter account, Askren made it known that he says he plans to “take care of” him inside of the Octagon:

“Don’t worry 15 minutes on July 6 will be more than enough time for me to take care of him,” Askren wrote.

Don’t worry 15 minutes on July 6 will be more than enough time for me to take care of him. https://t.co/46tCTZG6Nv — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) June 19, 2019

The issue is connected to when Masvidal was involved in a backstage fight with Leon Edwards, giving him an infamous “three-piece with a soda,” following the UFC London event.

Askren scored a controversial submission win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV) event which marked his promotional debut.

The two welterweight stars are slated to meet at the upcoming UFC 239 PPV on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This event is slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos.