Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren has challenged famous longtime television personality Mario Lopez to a wrestling match, and Lopez has responded that he would be open to it.

While Askren has a busy few months coming up, training for a Boxing bout against Jake Paul on April 17 that will also mark Askren’s professional debut inside the boxing ring. Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Askren continued to target celebrities, this time he turned his attention to the actor Mario Lopez, mainly known as “A.C. Slater” from ‘Saved By The Bell.’

Here was Lopez’s response to Askren on Twitter.

2021 is full of surprises… Let’s go my man! https://t.co/xr2SnuUxFh — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 5, 2021

Lopez, well known long-time fan of combat sports himself, wrestled in his high school days, something most people might not be aware of. It would certainly be very interesting to see if he would actually step onto the mats at 47 years old with the former Olympian Askre. If this would be for charity, it certainly seems like it could be a possibility however. While we all know Askren would most likely win, it would be interesting to see the two figures go at it on the mat.

Would you watch a Ben Askren and Mario Lopez wrestle for charity?