Ben Askren Calls Jorge Masvidal’s Comments “Sick & Disturbing”

There is a ton of bad blood between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal, which has resulted in an exchange of words that Askren calls “sick and disturbing.”

The former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder elaborated on his belief about the mindset that Masvidal has gone into for their fight. He did so when he appeared on CBS Sports’ State of Combat podcast.

One of the more interesting statements that Masvidal made was, “I’m going to make sure his bloodline doesn’t reproduce or nothing after July 6. Extinction of the Aksren blood by the Masvidal blood.”

According to Askren, he thinks his opponent is consumed with anger that resulted in Masvidal not attending the UFC 239 press days. This is something that Askren believes he can use as an advantage come fight night:

“He knows in a battle of words, it’s going to get ugly for him. We talked about it earlier how he has this insane amount of dislike. He said something fucking ridiculous last week about how he wants to end my bloodline which I thought was hilarious because I already have three kids.

“Unless you plan on murdering the rest of my family which is pretty sick and disturbing, you’re not gonna end my bloodline Jorge ‘cos I have three children.“

The two welterweight stars are slated to meet at the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This event is slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos.