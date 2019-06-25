Ben Askren Destroys Colby Covington After Title Shot Snub

Spread the word!













Colby Covington won’t be challenging UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his next fight.

It was recently announced that Covington will headline UFC Newark with Robbie Lawler this August. Now, it’s looking more and more like the winner of July 6’s Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal bout at UFC 239 could receive the next shot at the title. It would make sense given Usman is planning a November return.

In the wake of the news of Covington vs. Lawler, Askren took the opportunity to roast “Chaos” over the title snub. Here’s what he had to say:

Hey @ColbyCovMMA …. told you dumbass. Listen to me next time. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) June 25, 2019

Covington hasn’t fought since last summer when he captured the interim welterweight title by defeating Rafael dos Anjos. However, he was later stripped of the strap due to inactivity. As for Askren, he comes off a controversial submission win over Lawler in March. Now, he’ll take on Masvidal, who knocked out Darren Till in London earlier this year.

Both Askren and Masvidal have developed quite the animosity for each other over the past several months. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top after International Fight Week next month.