Ben Askren Admits He ‘F*cked Up My Life’s Dream’ With Jorge Masvidal Loss

Ben Askren is no longer undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“Funky” was the victim of the fastest knockout loss in UFC history against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 in early July. Askren was caught with a flying knee shooting in on a takedown attempt. He has handled the defeat with class and was asked about how he’s feeling about the loss a month removed from the fight.

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” today (Mon. August 5, 2019), Askren admitted he “f*cked up” his life’s dream with the loss.

“I just told you, Ariel, I try not to think about the fact that I f*cked up my life’s dream,” Askren said. “I mean, think about this, for nine years I’m trying to prove I’m the best fighter in the world. I am so close to doing that, so close, and I let stupid Jorge Masvidal knee me in the head. I haven’t been knocked down in 19 fights.

“I didn’t get knocked down one time. And then I let this idiot knee me in the head and get knocked out. And now I don’t get to chase the dream that I had, I mean everything was working out so perfectly. I have accepted the fact that I blew it, but I try not to dwell on that fact. I try to move on. The rest of my life is great. Everything is going well.”

Now, Askren hopes to bounce back with a victory over a veteran in Demian Maia. The pair agreed to fight on social media recently, and Askren teased an official bout announcement could be coming very soon.

