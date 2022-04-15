Lowkick MMA will be bringing you LIVE Bellator 277: AJ McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull 2 results throughout the night (Fri. Apr. 15, 2022) from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

The main event of the night will be a rematch between two of the top featherweights in the world, Champion AJ Mckee and #1 ranked Patricio Pitbull.

Ten months removed from a contest that shockingly ended in under two minutes when AJ Mckee rocked and then submitted Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 263, the rematch is set for two of the most polarizing fighters in the promotion.

Pitbull has previously held the featherweight title twice and looks eager to regain the gold he lost back in July. He also boasts an impressive seven title defenses and two Bellator tournament victories. Mckee, however, is making his own case to be one of the Bellator greats. Getting his professional start in Bellator, Mckee has accumulated an imposing professional MMA record of 18-0.

The main event is not the only title fight on the card, as Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov takes on Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson in the co-main event. Coined as the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix final, the winner will not only receive the Light Heavyweight Championship, but also a cash prize of 1 million dollars.

The undercard also features a pair of interesting fights as #4 ranked Featherweight Aaron Pico takes on Bellator newcomer Adli Edwards in a 150-pound catchweight contest. Opening the card, #5 ranked Heavyweight Tim Johnson looks to slug it out with #4 ranked Linton Vassell.

Main Card (Showtime/BBC Iplayer – 7pm pt)

Featherweight World Championship – C AJ Mckee (18-0) vs. #1 Patricio Pitbull (15-5)

Results:

Light Heavyweight Bout World Grand Prix Final – C Vadim Nemkov vs. #1 Corey Anderson (16-5)

Results:

150-Pound Contract Weight Bout – #4 Aaron Pico (9-3) vs. Aldi Edwards (9-1)

Results –

Heavyweight Bout – #5 Tim Johnson (15-8) vs. #4 Linton Vassell (22-8, 1 NC)

Results:

Preliminary Card (Bellator Youtube/Showtime Youtube/Pluto TV – 4pm pt)

Heavyweight Bout – #7 Tyrell Fortune (11-2, 1 NC) vs. Rakim Cleveland (21-14-1)

Results:

Light Heavyweight Bout – Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-7-1) vs. Rafael Carvalho (16-6)

Results:

140-Pound Contract Weight Bout – Gaston Bolanos (5-3) vs. Daniel Carey (7-5)

Results:

Welterweight Bout – #9 Kyle Crutchmer (8-1) vs. Michael Lombardo (12-2, 1NC)

Results:

Bantamweight Bout – Bobby Seronio III (1-0) vs. Calob Ramirez (1-1)

Results:

Welterweight Bout – Tyson Miller (2-0) vs. Rhalan Gracie (0-3)

Results:

Flyweight Bout – Edwin De Los Santos (1-0) vs. Alberto Mendez (0-0,1NC)

Results:

Featherweight Bout – Socrates Hernandez (0-1) vs. Rogelio Luna (Pro Debut)

Results:

Featherweight Bout – Laird Anderson (1-0) vs. JT Donaldson (4-5)

Results:

Light Heavyweight Bout – Theo Haig (Pro Debut) vs. Alan Benson (1-2)

Results:

