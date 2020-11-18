Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee goes down this week (Thursday, Nov. 19) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. All 18 fighters card successfully made weight when hitting the scales.

Headlining the nine-bout card is a featherweight Grand Prix semi-final between Darrion Caldwell and A.J. McKee. In the co-main event, Benson Henderson will take Jason Jackson in a welterweight clash.

Main Card

CBS Sports Network | DAZN

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Featherweight World Grand Prix Semi-final Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (144.7) vs. A.J. McKee (144.8)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Benson Henderson (170) vs. Jason Jackson (170)

Welterweight: Joey Davis (168.8) vs. Bobby Lee (170)

Preliminary Card

Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel | CBSSports.com | DAZN

4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots (135.2) vs. Keith Lee (136)

Featherweight: Jeremy Kennedy (145.5) vs. Matt Bessette (145.6)

Welterweight: Jaleel Willis (170) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.5)

Featherweight: Jay-Jay Wilson (145.7) vs. Sergio de Bari (144.7)

Lightweight: Baby Slice (154.7) vs. Kaheem Murray (154.7)

Baby Slice (154.7) vs. Kaheem Murray (154.7) Light Heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley (205) vs. Jason Markland (204.2)