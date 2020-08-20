Bellator 244 takes place this Friday (August 21) at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, dual-weight Bellator champion Ryan Bader defends his light-heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov. Before that, former featherweight queen Julia Budd will look to bounce back from her loss to Cris ‘Cyborg’ Santos last time out.

Check out the full Bellator 244 weigh-in results below…

MAIN CARD

Ryan Bader (204) vs. Vadim Nemkov (203.9)

Julia Budd (145.8) vs. Jessy Miele (147) – Miele missed weight by 1lb.

Valentin Moldavsky (234.6) vs. Roy Nelson (264.9)

Andrew Kapel (185.1) vs. John Salter (186)

PRELIMS

Sidney Outlaw (156) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.3)

Josh Hill (136) vs. Erik Perez (135.6)

Lucas Brennan (145.8) vs. Will Smith (143.7)

Chris Gonzalez (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.3)

Weber Almeida (147.5) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (147.8) – 148lb catchweight

Yaroslav Amosov (174.4) vs. Mark Lemminger (174.6) – 175lb catchweight

John de Jesus (149.1) vs. Vladyslav Parubchenkno (149.6) – 150lb catchweight