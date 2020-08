Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov went down today( Fri. August 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Headlining the card was a light heavyweight title clash with Ryan Bader defending his title against Russia’s Vadim Nemkov. In the co-main event, former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd was looking to return to the winner’s circle following her loss to Cris Cyborg.

Here are the official results from today’s card.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Title: Vadim Nemkov def. Ryan Bader via RD2 TKO

Prelims:

Catchweight 175lbs: Yaroslav Amosov def. Mark Lemminger via RD1 TKO

