Bellator 238 Salaries: Julia Budd Tops Cris Cyborg

Spread the word!













The Bellator 238 salaries are in after this past weekend’s (Sat. January 25, 2020) event from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the main event of the night, Cris Cyborg took out Julia Budd with a fourth-round TKO to capture the Bellator women’s featherweight championship. Cyborg made a whopping $250,000 for her title win, but Budd took home more with $350,000. Also, Darrion Caldwell made quick work of Adam Borics, submitting him in the fifth round. Caldwell made $25,000 for the win, with Borics making $28,000.

Check out the full Bellator 238 salaries below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

Bellator 238 Salaries

Main Card

Cris Cyborg ($250,000 + no win bonus = $250,000) def. Julia Budd ($350,000)

Darrion Caldwell ($25,000 + no win bonus = $25,000) def. Adam Borics ($28,000)

Juan Archuleta ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Henry Corrales ($38,000)

Sergio Pettis ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Alfred Khashakyan ($10,000)

Raymond Daniels ($20,000 + no win bonus = $20,000) def. Jason King ($3,000)

Emilee King ($3,000 + $3,000 win bonus = $6,000) def. Ava Knight ($5,000)

Prelim/Postlim card (MMA Fighting)

Tony Bartovich ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Jarrett Connor ($1,200)

Ricardo Seixas ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Dominic Clark ($2,000)

Joshua Jones ($2,250 + $2,250 = $4,500) def. Brandon Bender ($2,000)

Aaron Pico ($22,500 + $22,500 win bonus = $45,000) def. Daniel Carey ($10,000)

AJ Agazarm ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Adel Altamimi ($14,000)

Jay Jay Wilson ($5,000 + $5,000 win bonus = $10,000) def. Mario Navarro ($2,000)

Curtis Millender ($8,000 + $8,000 win bonus = $16,000) def. Moses Murietta ($4,000)

Anthony Taylor ($3,000 + $3,000 win bonus = $6,000) def. Chris Avila ($3,000)

Miguel Jacob ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. David Pacheco ($1,500)

What do you think about the Bellator 238 salaries?