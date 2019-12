Bellator 237 Medical Suspensions: Rampage Jackson Sits 60 Days

Spread the word!













The Bellator 237 medical suspensions are in following this past weekend’s event from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In the main event of the night, Fedor Emelianenko downed Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via knockout. Now, Jackson has received a 60-day medical suspension, while Emelianenko received no suspension. Other fighters such as Shinsho Anzai and Sidney Outlaw, who also suffered knockout losses, also received 60-day suspensions.

Check out the full medical suspensions here below.

Bellator 237 Medical Suspensions

Daron Cruickshank: no suspension

Goiti Yamauchi: suspended indefinitely until kidney check cleared by a nephrologist (Yamauchi missed weight)

Kana Watanabe: no suspension

Ilara Joanne: suspended 30 days for TKO loss

Keita Nakamura: no suspension

Lorenz Larkin: suspended indefinitely until kidney check cleared by a nephrologist (Larkin missed weight)

Shinsho Anzai: suspended indefinitely until MRI is cleared by doctor; also suspended 60 days for knockout loss

Michael Page: no suspension

Sidney Outlaw: suspended 60 days for knockout loss

Michael Chandler: no suspension

Quinton Jackson: suspended 60 days due to knockout loss

Fedor Emelianenko: no suspension

