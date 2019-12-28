Bellator 237 Results: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson

LowKickMMA will be bringing you live Bellator 237 results from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan tonight (Sat. December 28, 2019).
In the main event of the night, Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson meet at heavyweight. Also, at a 160-pound catchweight, Michael Chandler and Sidney Outlaw will go head-to-head. Michael “Venom” Page will return to action for his fifth fight of the year at a 173-pound catchweight against Shinsho Anzai. At welterweight, former UFC star Lorenzo Larkin returns to face off against Keita Nakamura.
Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 237 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us throughout the night on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.
Bellator 237 Results
Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson
- Catchweight (160 pounds): Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw
- Catchweight (173 pounds): Shinsho Anzai vs. Michael Page
- Welterweight: Lorenz Larkin vs. Keita Nakamura
- Women’s flyweight: Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe
- Lightweight: Daron Cruickshank vs. Goiti Yamauchi
**LowKickMMA's coverage of Bellator 237 begins at 10 p.m. ET/
