Bellator 226 Results: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo

Bellator 226 results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, September 7, 2019) will come in the form of Bellator 226. Headlining the card are Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 226 results here below:

Bellator 226 Results

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Pedro Carvalho vs. Sam Sicilia Featherweight bout: Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, 6:45 p.m. ET)

