Bellator 225 Highlights: Aviv Gozali Records Fastest Submission In Bellator History

Bellator 225 is getting off to a historic start. Aviv Gozali met Eduard Muravitskiy in a 165-pound catchweight bout in the second fight of the night.

While Muravitskiy attempted to touch gloves coming out, Gozali immediately dove in on the imanari roll and locked up Muravitskiy’s lower body. Gozali sunk in a heel hook that made Muravitskiy yell out in pain before tapping out. The submission came in at 11 seconds, marking the fastest in Bellator history.

Check out the amazing finish below:

